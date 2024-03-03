Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College celebrates golden jubilee

Live
Visakhapatnam: Marking five decades of academic excellence and transformative progress, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College is celebrating its golden jubilee in Visakhapatnam.
Founded in 1973, the institution started as a humble abode with just two classrooms and 120 students. Besides 450 staff, the campus now has 6,500 students studying in various streams. The college is equipped with an array of infrastructure and laboratories spread over 10-acre premises.
Briefing about the college’s journey and future plans at a media conference held here on Saturday, Secretary and Correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College Dr G Madhu Kumar highlighted the institution’s dedication in providing quality education and focusing on the holistic development of students.Laying emphasis on imbibing skills that are suitable for the emerging job market, Dr Madhu Kumar suggested students to equip themselves with soft skills that aid in bridging the gap between academia and industry. Affiliated to Andhra University, the college has partnered with eight companies, providing internship and placement opportunities for the students. On Saturday, 400 students of the college took out a beach walk at RK Beach, marking the golden jubilee celebrations. Flagging off the walk, Madhu Kumar exhorted the students to become self- reliant and stay focused on their chosen career path. Principals, vice principals, HoDs, staff also participated. The college’s golden jubilee celebrations will culminate on Sunday.