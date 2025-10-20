  • Menu
Dr Narendra elected national secretary of IASO

Dr Narendra elected national secretary of IASO
Tirupati: Dr H Narendra, Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), has been elected as the National Secretary of the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology (IASO).

Tirupati: Dr H Narendra, Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), has been elected as the National Secretary of the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology (IASO).

The announcement was made during the 38th National conference of IASO held on Sunday in Goa, where Dr Narendra formally assumed charge of his new role. He was elected through an online voting process conducted for over 2,700 surgical oncologists across the country.

Congratulating him on the achievement, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar lauded Dr Narendra’s contributions to the field of surgical oncology and wished him success in his new national responsibility.

