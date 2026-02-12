Dr PC Rayulu meets Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu, Member of Airports Authority of India, Member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), South Central Railway, and Member of Hindi Salahkar Committee, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, called on Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

On the occasion, Dr Rayulu expressed his gratitude to the Minister following his nomination as a Member of Hindi Salahkar Committee for a period of three years. He assured his commitment to the effective implementation and promotion of Hindi in all official communications and activities of the Ministry, in line with the Government of India’s language policy.

Dr Rayulu also thanked the Ministry for providing him the opportunity to serve and contribute towards strengthening the use of Hindi in administration.