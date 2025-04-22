Dr Somnath Dash wins Sahitya Akademi translation award

Tirupati: The Central Sahitya Akademi announced Sahitya Akademi Translation Award 2024 for Sanskrit conferring it upon Dr Somnath Dash for his Sanskrit translation of the acclaimed Odia novel Lalitalvangalata, originally written by noted Odia novelist Braj Mohan Mahanthy.

Dr Dash, currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Research and Publication at the National Sanskrit University, was selected by a three-member jury comprising Prof Khageshwar Mishra, Prof NK Sundareswaran, and Prof Rameshchandra Bhardwaj.