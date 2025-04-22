  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dr Somnath Dash wins Sahitya Akademi translation award

Dr Somnath Dash wins Sahitya Akademi translation award
x
Highlights

The Central Sahitya Akademi announced Sahitya Akademi Translation Award 2024 for Sanskrit conferring it upon Dr Somnath Dash

Tirupati: The Central Sahitya Akademi announced Sahitya Akademi Translation Award 2024 for Sanskrit conferring it upon Dr Somnath Dash for his Sanskrit translation of the acclaimed Odia novel Lalitalvangalata, originally written by noted Odia novelist Braj Mohan Mahanthy.

Dr Dash, currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Research and Publication at the National Sanskrit University, was selected by a three-member jury comprising Prof Khageshwar Mishra, Prof NK Sundareswaran, and Prof Rameshchandra Bhardwaj.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick