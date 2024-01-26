Dr Ugra vows to put an end to migration from Kanigri

Kanigiri: TDP candidate for the Kanigiri Assembly constituency Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy said that he wants to put an end to the migration of people from the constituency in search of livelihood.

He wishes the next government would help him bring many industries to Kanigiri and generate more employment opportunities for locals.

Kanigiri Assembly constituency is the epicentre of fluorosis problem in the Prakasam district. It is the home for thousands of fluorosis victims and hundreds of chronic kidney disease patients, as they lack safe drinking water. As there is no water, there is not enough agriculture and no industries. The locals migrate to work as daily wage workers, watchmen and petty job holders in metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and others.

Ugra Narasimha Reddy’s father Narasareddy was a former sarpanch, and his mother Rattamma was a former ZPTC member. Though he is a medical doctor by education and is successfully running a hospital, he wanted to cure the social problems at their root cause.

He ventured into politics from the student age and started to work in the Youth Congress in the early 2000s. He was elected as Kanigiri MLA in 2009 on the Congress ticket but lost in 2014 as his party witnessed the wrath of the public for dividing the state. He was appointed as the DCC president for Prakasam in 2015. He joined the TDP in 2019 and has been serving as party in-charge of Kanigiri since then.

Speaking to Hans India in a brief interview, Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy said that he realised the dream of locals, the Paletipalle Reservoir, which has been pending construction since 1906 while serving as the MLA.

He claims credit for laying roads to remote villages and habitations in the constituency, developing the Bhairavakona temple premises and making arrangements for night stays by the devotees. He said that it is due to his efforts that about 250 of the 530 villages in the constituency are receiving drinking water.

Ugra Narasimha Reddy said that he also gave priority to education of the poor by providing facilities in the local schools, and brought Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in six mandals.

He said during his tenure as MLA for five years for Kanigiri, he brought about Rs 800 crore from the government and took up development activities even at remote places.

Ugra Narasimha Reddy explains that he is resolved to do more for the public in the future.

He said that he would put pressure on the government to complete the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project by releasing a better relief and rehabilitation package, providing safe drinking water through pipelines to every household in the remaining villages, repairing and upgrading the existing water tanks and supply system in the villages.

He said that he would bring the IIIT to its actual place, Kanigiri, soon after he became MLA, completing the railway line between Nadikudi and Srikalahasti and see the land acquisition for the National Infrastructure and Manufacturing Zone pending for over a decade is completed so that it could provide five lakh employment opportunities.

The TDP candidate observed that the recent release of final voters’ list shows that about 62,000 people from the constituency have migrated to other places, but are visiting their villages on occasions. He said that providing better living conditions and employment to all youth in the constituency is his dream, and he would be achieving it soon.