Dragging Lord Venkateswara into political debates an inexcusable crime: MLC Beeda

Nellore: TDP Nellore district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra strongly condemned the YSRCP for dragging Lord Venkateswara and sacred Tirupati issues into political debates, calling it an unforgivable offense. He warned that the YSRCP would face severe consequences in the coming days for their derogatory remarks on the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam and related matters.

Speaking at a press conference at party district office in Nellore on Saturday, Beeda Ravichandra asserted that YSRCP has no moral authority to comment on Tirupati Laddu Prasadam or other temple issues, accusing them of promoting religious conversions and evangelism by appointing non-Hindus in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He alleged that YSRCP founder and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed disrespect towards Hindu Gods and institutions by refusing to sign the mandatory declaration of faith during his visit to Tirumala—despite even non-Hindu presidents, global leaders, and spiritual figures complying with the norm.

He further accused the YSRCP of hurting Hindu sentiments through actions like encouraging evangelism, printing non-Hindu brands on darshan tickets and the TTD website, and making everything controversial. He claimed the YSRCP was conspiring to defame the ruling coalition, particularly Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, by politicising heritage institutions. He urged TDP and allied parties to counter this conspiracy decisively.

TTD Board Member and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Nuda Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, city in-charge Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar, BJP district president S Vamsidhar Reddy, TDP Nellore Parliament president Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy and others were also present.