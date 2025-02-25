Dravidian University leadership woes cost its academic future

Tirupati : Dravidian University, the brainchild of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, has been mired in controversies and neglect by successive State governments in recent years. The university has seen eight Vice-Chancellors since October 2018, five of whom served in in-charge capacity, highlighting the administrative instability and government apathy towards the institution established with a noble cause.

The TDP government appointed Prof Sudhakar Yedla as Vice-Chancellor in January 2019, but he resigned in September 2019 under alleged pressure from the then YSRCP government. A similar scenario unfolded when the YSRCP government appointed Prof K Madhu Jyothi in December 2023, only for the present NDA government to reportedly seek her resignation in July 2024. Since then, the university has been under the leadership of in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof M Doraswamy, further contributing to administrative disorder.

As a result, governance at Dravidian University has become ineffective, leading to multiple controversies, including alleged malpractices in PhD admissions, irregularities in the award of degrees, and other admission-related issues.

The university, established in 1997 at the tri-lingual junction in Kuppam, Chittoor district, is strategically located 8 km from Tamil Nadu, 4 km from Karnataka, and a four-hour drive from Kerala. Its primary objective was to promote the integrated development of Dravidian languages, including tribal languages, but the ongoing administrative instability has hindered progress in this direction.

Currently, both the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar are serving in an in-charge capacity, leading to stagnation in developmental activities. The absence of regular leadership has also stalled executive committee meetings, thereby delaying crucial developmental programs.

This administrative lapse was reflected in the university securing only a B grade in the recent assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC peer team expressed dissatisfaction over governance and urged the university to streamline its administration to enhance academic and infrastructural progress.

Compounding the crisis, outsourcing employees at the university have not received their full salaries for over a year. While six months’ wages were disbursed initially, the remaining dues are yet to be cleared, causing financial distress among the staff. Given the university’s prestigious establishment by TDP founder NT Rama Rao, it is imperative for the government to intervene, appoint a suitable Vice Chancellor, and restore stability. Addressing pending administrative decisions, including faculty promotions and clearing salary dues, is crucial for the institution to fulfill its foundational objective and regain its academic standing.