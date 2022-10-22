Guntur martyrs: District and Sessions Judge YVSBG Pardha Saradhi said it is the responsibility of every person to recall the services of police martyrs, who died while discharging duties. He paid tributes to the police martyrs at a police martyrs memorial at Nagarampalem in Guntur city on Friday on Police Martyrs Day.

Speaking on this occasion, the judge recalled that since September 1, 2021, so far 261 cops sacrificed their lives and added that there is need to extend support. He urged the family members to help their children get good education.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said that the police department is providing security round-the-clock and we will never forget their services and some of them sacrificed their lives for future generations.

Guntur SP K Arif Hafeez urged the police to draw inspiration from police martyrs in discharging their duties. He said 261 police martyrs sacrificed their lives.

Earlier, YVSBG Pardha Saradhi, M Venugopal Reddy, SP Arif Hafeez paid tributes to police martyrs at the memorial and received police guard of honour.