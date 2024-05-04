Live
Tripura: Election official cautions BJP MLA for misbehaving with poll officer
Agartala: North Tripura District Election Officer cautioned ruling BJP’s sitting MLA Jadab Lal Nath after he apologised for misbehaving with a poll officer, officials said here on Saturday.
Officials said that North Tripura District Election Officer (DEO) earlier served a show-cause notice to BJP MLA Nath for misbehaving with a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in the Bagbassa assembly constituency during the second phase of polling in Tripura East Lok Sabha seat on April 26.
Responding to the show-cause notice, the 56-year-old legislator apologised for his wrongdoing and then the DEO, who is also the District Magistrate and Collector of North Tripura district, on Friday cautioned Nath, who was elected to the state assembly for the first time in the last year’s assembly polls.