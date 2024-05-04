We improvise existing welfare programs, offer better schemes: Chandrababu

Darsi: Responding to the campaign of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that if the TDP, BJP and JSP alliance wins this assembly election, their government would stop implementing the existing welfare programs and schemes, the Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that they would improve the existing schemes and offer better benefits to the public. He asked the public whether they still received the schemes he implemented in his reign during 2014-19, indicating that it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who stopped implementing the schemes of the earlier government.



Chandrababu Naidu participated in the Praja Galam public meeting at Darsi in Prakasam district, as part of the election campaign in support of the MLA and MP candidates Gottipati Lakshmi and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, on Saturday. He introduced the MLA candidate Lakshmi, as the born leader who could drop her political campaign to save a woman and baby a critical condition in the labour room. He said Magunta has been a brand for public service for decades and requires no introduction. Witnessing the people waving to him in the scorching sun, overwhelming Chandrababu Naidu said that the support from the public means that they are going to win the seat.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the manifesto prepared by the TDP, BJP and JSP in Andhra Pradesh, and the manifesto by BJP in the Centre would be implemented together in the state, as they form a double-engine sarkar. He praised Narendra Modi for his aim to make India the No 1 country by 2047 and announced his dream of making Telugus the No. 1 community in the world by then. He thanked Pawan Kalyan for taking the initiative for the alliance, to make sure anti-government is not split between them.

The former chief minister retorted to the comments that he didn’t do any welfare to the public. He said that he spared about 19.15 per cent of the budget for the welfare programs, but Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did just 15.80 per cent. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is claiming credit for the work he didn’t do, and cancelled about 27 schemes for SCs, 30 schemes for BCs and 10 schemes for minorities that are existing by the time he took the oath as the chief minister. He ridiculed the latter that welfare is not charging Rs 100 on people for giving Rs 10 to beneficiaries and looting Rs 1000 of public money.

He mentioned that Navaratnalu of YSRCP in true spirit are sand mafia, liquor mafia, land mafia, mining mafia, murderous politics, grabbing of public assets, smuggling of red sanders and ganja, attacks and filing false cases, and politics over deaths. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy printed his photo on the pattadar pass books first, and now implementing the Land Titling Act removing all documental evidence over the ownership of land by giving a chance to alter the details digitized and stored in his ward’s company in California. He warned the public to be alert before Jagan or his men claim ownership of their land and assured them that he would abolish the act after becoming the chief minister.

Chandrababu said that about 33 old people died in April due to the failure of the government in planning to distribute pensions in the absence of the volunteers. He said that the government wantedly deposited the pensions in the bank accounts in May to make the old-aged and physically disabled people suffer, and it resulted in the death of seven people already. He promised the public that the NDA government would implement the hiked pensions from April, and hand over the pensions including the arrears at their doorstep in the first month of becoming the chief minister.

The TDP president listed out the welfare programs and schemes promised in the manifesto, including hike in welfare pensions, increasing benefits under Chandranna Bima, offering Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family, providing Rs 1500 per month to every woman, Rs 15000 per child to every mother for sending their children to school, three gas cylinders for free per year, free travel in APSRTC buses, implementation of 4 per cent reservations to Muslims along with various services to OCs, BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu announced to complete of the construction of the Veligonda project, the International Driving School in Darsi, Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub, provide drinking water to Darsi by linking Krishna River with Godavari, complete the Mogiligundala project, Nadikudi Srikalahasti railway line, and encouraging entrepreneurs to setup industries at MSME Park at Ragamakkapalli, along with the other promises for the development of the constituency.