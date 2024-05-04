CM Revanth Reddy Challenge to KCR for discussion on Rythu Bharosa

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a challenge to KCR, expressing readiness for a discussion on Rythu Bharosa and welfare measures. Revanth Reddy announced that Rythu Bharosa funds would be disbursed to all farmers by the 9th of the month, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting agricultural communities. He further pledged to ensure that farnersy receive their due payments, vowing to symbolically inscribe the martyr's stupa on the ground if the promises are not fulfilled.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy promised that the loan waiver for farmers would be completed before August 15, aiming to alleviate the burden of agricultural debt and provide relief to farmers in need. Addressing criticisms from opponents, he dismissed claims that the proposed loan waivers would lead to state bankruptcy, highlighting the importance of prioritizing farmer welfare and financial stability in the agricultural sector.

The challenge thrown by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy adds a new dimension to the political discourse surrounding farmer support and economic policies. As the deadline approaches for the implementation of these initiatives, all eyes will be on the government to deliver on its commitments and uphold its promises to the farming community.