DRDO to support students on the path of innovation

Tirupati: DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy assured cooperation to research projects in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). He inaugurated the 'Endowment lecture series on inspiring personalities in the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship' at SPMVV on Saturday. It was sponsored by Dr DVR Prakash Rao, chairman of Prakash Foods & Food Mills pvt ltd, Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Reddy appreciated the progress of the university in the areas of research and innovations. The university's development vision can be envisaged by its achievement in getting 51 patents in two years. It is great to note that 12 Professors of SPMVV found place in the top 100 scientists in the field of world research of H-index. He motivated the students to go on the path of innovation and assured them that DRDO will provide opportunities to get internships and research projects.

In the same programme, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy inaugurated 'Digital infrastructure for teaching, learning and research'. He emphasised the need for smart classes in future. He said that SPMVV has a unique place among other universities.

He felt the need to provide modern teaching infrastructure in higher education and in that direction a programme was inaugurated which enables digital infrastructure in different departments. The Bio-technology department of SPMVV has submitted four project proposals to DRDO while two of them have been approved already.

SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, Prof S Jyothi, Prof Anuradha, Dean Prof R Usha, Prof N Rajani, other faculty members and students participated in the programme.