Driver Sensitisation Tab Lab launched in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Regional Joint Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao stated that their primary objective is to promote conscious and responsible driving in order to enhance road safety in Visakhapatnam. During the launch of ‘Driver Sensitisation Tab Lab’ here on Thursday, he noted that the ‘Driver Sensitisation Tab Lab’ established by the RTO in Visakhapatnam encourages an innovative, technology-driven approach to provide training to drivers. It helps in raising their awareness regarding road conditions and safe driving practices, Venkateswara Rao opined.

The Regional Joint Transport Commissioner informed that such initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering responsible driving behaviour right from the initial stages. He also commended Diageo India and CSRBOX for their cooperation in successfully implementing the programme. Deputy transport Commissioner RCH Srinivasa Rao, other staff were present.