DRM makes surprise inspection of Vizag RLY station

Visakhapatnam: DivisionalRailway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra did a surprise inspection at Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday.

Accompanied by ADRM (Operations) K Rama Rao and senior officials, the Divisional Railway Manager checked cleanliness maintenance, crowd management, passenger amenities and safety related issues. Lalit Bohra inspected booking office area, foot over bridge, catering stalls, etc., and reviewed security arrangements on platforms at the station and CCTV monitoring and checked various facilities at the station.

Taking note of the passenger turnout on Visakhapatnam–Kirandul route, the DRM immediately instructed officials to augment Kirandul passengers by attaching additional coaches and operating a special train on high-demand days. Accordingly, it has been decided to enhance the composition of Visakhapatnam–Kirandul passenger (58501) by attaching one (1) general second class coach from December 29 to January 20. In return, Kirandul–Visakhapatnam passenger (58502) will also be augmented with one (1) general second class coach from December 30 to January 21.In addition, a special train will be operated on December 29 (Monday) to clear the extra rush of passengers, as per the notified timings and stoppages.