DRM monitors safety works at night in Pendurthi-Simhachalam section

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division carried out important safety works during Friday night in Pendurthi–Simhachalam section, utilising the hours when train movement is minimal to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair, Lalit Bohra inspected the site to monitor the progress. He reviewed the effectiveness of the ballast cleaning machine (BCM) in operation and encouraged the workforce to complete the works efficiently within the permitted time. His presence boosted the morale of the staff engaged in the shift. The safety work was carried out at 11 pm on Friday in the section.

The ballast cleaning machine is a self-propelled, heavy-duty track maintenance equipment used for screening and renewing the ballast (stones) bed beneath railway tracks. It removes soiled ballast, filters out impurities, and redistributes clean, graded ballast. This process enhances track elasticity, drainage, and overall stability, ensuring safer and smoother train operations.