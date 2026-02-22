DRM Waltair inspects diesel loco shed

Visakhapatnam: In a step to enhance operational efficiency and maintenance standards, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Lalit Bohra reviewed various ongoing activities, infrastructure upgrades and technical modifications that are in progress at Diesel Loco Shed.

Inspecting the shed in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the DRM reviewed the progress of the maintenance of 300 locomotives by Siemens at the Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam. The project, executed under the supervision of the construction wing of the Waltair Division, aims to significantly strengthen locomotive maintenance capacity.

Once completed, the enhanced maintenance facilities are expected to support improved availability of locomotives, thereby facilitating smoother freight operations and contributing to increased freight loading in the division.

The DRM was accompanied by M.K. Sahoo, senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel), K. Rama Rao, ADRM (Operations), Sanjeev Dixit, deputy chief engineer/construction, B. Sairaj, senior divisional engineer (South), K. Jagadish, senior divisional engineer along with other senior officers of the division.