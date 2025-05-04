  • Menu
Drone technology advancing rapidly
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha inaugurated a new drone laboratory at Ravindra Women’s Engineering College on Nandikotkur Road on Saturday, emphasising the rapidly evolving and increasingly widespread use of drone technology across sectors.

Speaking at the valedictory of a drone training programme where he distributed certificates to 480 women students, the Collector stressed the importance of advanced skills for youth and encouraged them to utilize government schemes. He highlighted the training provided by IIIT faculty and urged the students to apply their drone skills for societal benefit, noting the Chief Minister’s support for the technology and its applications in agriculture and disaster assessment. Collector Basha also observed drone demonstrations and inaugurated the college’s drone assembly unit.

He interacted with the trained students to observe drone flying demonstrations and understand the operational aspects of drones.

