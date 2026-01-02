SP celebrates New Year with police trainees

Chittoor: District SP Tushar Dudi celebrated the New Year with trainees at the SCTPC training center here on Thursday. He joined them to cut a cake and wished everyone a happy new year.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Dudi advised the trainees to always focus on four key goals: law and order, public service, discipline, and honesty throughout their lives. He stressed that every police officer must treat people with respect, empathy, and responsibility.

Preventing crimes is important, but building public trust is also a main duty.

The SP urged them to learn from mistakes, respect senior officers' advice, and stay physically and mentally fit. He warned them to strictly limit mobile and social media use during duty hours. Later, he inspected the barracks, kitchen, mess, and grounds at the training center. He gave instructions to officials on sanitation, hygiene, water facilities, and lighting. SP Dudi checked the training equipment and encouraged trainees to do regular physical exercises and excel in drills without fail.

ASP Dr Tharun Pahwa, DTC DSP J Ram Babu, DTC Inspector Amarnath Reddy, RI (MTO) Veeresh were present.