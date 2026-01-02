Rs 5.5 cr SBI bank heist cracked: 2nd inter-state kingpin nabbed

Hindupur: In a major breakthrough in the Tumukunta SBI bank robbery case, Hindupur police arrested the second key inter-state accused and recovered gold ornaments weighing 5,500 grams, valued at approximately Rs 5.5 crore. A Honda City car and a motorcycle used in the crime were also seized, taking the total value of recovered property to Rs 5.54 crore.

District SP S Satish Kumar gave the details to the media at the Hindupur on Thursday, along with DSP K V Mahesh and CIs.

The arrested accused were identified as A1 Anil Kumar Panwar (45), of Haryana, and A2 Mohammed Ishrar Khan alias Ishrar (45), hailing from Karauli district of Rajasthan. While Anil Kumar was arrested earlier in August 2025 with 2 kg of stolen gold, the second accused was arrested under a PT warrant in Rajasthan, leading to the recovery of an additional 3.5 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 crore.

The robbery occurred in July 2025 at the SBI branch located in the Hindupur rural industrial area. Acting on the directions of Anantapur range DIG Shemushi and under the supervision of the SP, three special police teams led by DSP Mahesh successfully traced and apprehended the accused.

Police revealed that the accused are habitual offenders involved in multiple bank robberies across several states, with at least 14 cases registered against them nationwide.