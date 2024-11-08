  • Menu
Drones in farming cut production costs: Minister Atchannaidu
Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hub for drones in the country.

He addressed a meeting held at the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University on Thursday on the occasion of Acharya NG Ranga birth anniversary week celebrations and paid tributes to the statue of Acharya Ranga.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government will take steps to increase usage of drones in agriculture to reduce cost of production.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stressed on the need to use drones in agriculture. Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor R Sarada Jayalakshmidevi, MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, former MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji were present.

