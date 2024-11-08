Live
- CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post
- Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage
- Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold
- Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event
- Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace
- Mother-daughter duo killed over property dispute
- CERT-In Urges iPhone Users to Update to iOS 18.1 to Avoid Security Risks
- Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema
- Backyard poultry farming to extend to all districts
- E-way bills for goods soar to record high as trade surges in Oct
Just In
Drones in farming cut production costs: Minister Atchannaidu
Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hub for drones...
Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hub for drones in the country.
He addressed a meeting held at the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University on Thursday on the occasion of Acharya NG Ranga birth anniversary week celebrations and paid tributes to the statue of Acharya Ranga.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government will take steps to increase usage of drones in agriculture to reduce cost of production.
Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stressed on the need to use drones in agriculture. Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor R Sarada Jayalakshmidevi, MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, former MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji were present.