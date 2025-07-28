DRS Govt High School to be developed on parwith int’l standards

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan has said that Devireddy Sarada Government High School (DRSGH) will be developed with international standards to ensure quality education to the poor students.

As part of the State government’s prestigious P-4 concept, the NMC Commissioner has laid foundation for reconstruction of DRSGH located at Mulapet area in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandan has recalled that Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana was responsible in transforming V R High School with the international standards. He said that now DRSGH also will be developed on the same lines with financial extension Devireddy Sarada Trust (DST).

He said that another Municipal High School in the city called Rebala Sundararamireddy Reddy (RSR) located at Stone Housepet area would be developed and it would be funded by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy.

He said that following the direction of Minister Narayana, it was proposed to develop all municipal schools with high infrasture facilities if philanthropists come forward to adopt them under P-4 concept. DST Chairman Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.