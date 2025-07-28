Live
- Lok Sabha proceedings marred by Oppn protests over SIR, Speaker Birla reasserts focus on Operation Sindoor
- Three terrorists killed in gunfight in Srinagar district, identification process underway
- 'Let's win it guys, do it for the country': Pant's parting message for his teammates
- Google introduces AI Skill Academy in India
- India Inc’s revenue grows 4-6 pc in Q1; pharma, retail lead
- Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Tenders Invited for 38.4 Km Phase 1 Construction
- Patna drowns again: Waterlogging paralyses city; rivers rise across Bihar after 12 hours of rain
- CRT exam ends peacefully
- Platforms for youth talent govt responsibility: MLA
- Arya Vaishyas should grow politically: Dhanpal
DRS Govt High School to be developed on parwith int’l standards
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan has said that Devireddy Sarada Government High School (DRSGH) will be developed with international...
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan has said that Devireddy Sarada Government High School (DRSGH) will be developed with international standards to ensure quality education to the poor students.
As part of the State government’s prestigious P-4 concept, the NMC Commissioner has laid foundation for reconstruction of DRSGH located at Mulapet area in the city on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Nandan has recalled that Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana was responsible in transforming V R High School with the international standards. He said that now DRSGH also will be developed on the same lines with financial extension Devireddy Sarada Trust (DST).
He said that another Municipal High School in the city called Rebala Sundararamireddy Reddy (RSR) located at Stone Housepet area would be developed and it would be funded by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy.
He said that following the direction of Minister Narayana, it was proposed to develop all municipal schools with high infrasture facilities if philanthropists come forward to adopt them under P-4 concept. DST Chairman Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.