Drug addiction a major challenge for society

Guntur: Chief Inspector General of Police AK Ravi Krishna said drug addiction is becoming a major challenge in society, especially among youth. He said it often starts with peer pressure or curiosity, leading to dependency, which can destroy lives. Once trapped, it is very difficult to come out. He said that the government, police, and society are working together to eradicate this problem. He urged the students to take the slogan “Drugs Vaddu Bro” (Say No to Drugs, Brother) forward and set an example for future generations.

He addressed an awareness programme on drugs organised at Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Vaddeswaram, Tadepalli of Guntur on Wednesday.

He explained that the state government has set up a special subcommittee to make the state cannabis-free and has launched EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) to curb ganja cultivation. Inter-state checkpoints have been established to prevent smuggling from five districts of Odisha into Andhra Pradesh.

To safeguard the future of 70 lakh students in Andhra Pradesh, EAGLE Clubs have been established in 60,000 institutions.

