Drug-free society is our goal: Collector

Kadiri: District Collector A Shyam Prasad called for a drug-free society during an awareness programme at Kadiri R&B Guest House on Saturday. Held under the National Action Plan for Drug Abuse Prevention, the event aimed to sensitise public to the dangers of substance abuse and illegal trafficking.

The Collector emphasised that building a healthy society requires collective discipline and clear goals from the youth. He highlighted that departments—including police, health, and excise—are coordinating district-wide to curb illicit activities.

SP S Satish Kumar urged public to report drug-related activity via toll-free number 1972, noting the police department’s commitment to protecting the youth. MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad advised parents to monitor their children’s progress closely and encourage them to pursue their ambitions with determination.

The programme concluded with students and SHG members taking an online Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan e-pledge, affirming that drug abuse and trafficking are serious punishable offenses.