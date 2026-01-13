Dry Weather Predicted Across Telugu States Amid Low-Pressure System

A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in rainfall across Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Fortunately for Andhra Pradesh, the state appears to have escaped the impacts of this weather system. The Meteorological Department has provided a significant update on the weather conditions for the Telugu states, indicating dry conditions are expected in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the latest report from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, northeasterly and easterly winds are blowing through the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The weather forecast for the upcoming three days is as follows:

In *North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam*, dry weather is anticipated on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with fog likely to develop in a few areas.

*South Coastal Andhra Pradesh* is also in for dry weather on Tuesday, continuing on Wednesday and Thursday, with similar fog conditions expected in isolated locations.

*Rayalaseema* is predicted to experience dry weather through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with fog appearing in a couple of places.

It is noteworthy that no significant changes in minimum temperatures are expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next five days.

In *Telangana*, the weather outlook for the next three days is similarly dry. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports that lower-level winds are predominantly coming from the east and southeast. As a result, dry weather is forecasted for the state on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with no significant precipitation expected.