Arjun Kapoor: 'Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately'

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday remembered his late mother Mona Kapoor on her birth anniversary with an emotional note, sharing how life has been testing him lately, but her teachings continue to give him strength.

Arjun, who has been relentlessly mocked in social media comment sections, where users often cross the line from humour to bullying, took to Instagram to share a picture with his mother.

Taking to the caption section, Arjun admitted that life has been “kinda cruel” of late, but added that he is ready to face every challenge head-on, just the way she taught him.

He wrote: “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today... Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok…I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again and still rise…”

Arjun added: “Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all… We will ride it out together U & I I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday…Your loving son Arjun (sic).”

Arjun’s mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor died aged 48 due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension in 2012.

Talking about Arjun, he was last seen in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” in the romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Arjun started his career working as an assistant director and producer on Nikhil Advani's productions and two of his father's productions. He later made his acting debut under Yash Raj Films' romantic drama Ishaqzaade in 2012.

He achieved further successes in the 2014 films, the crime action Gunday, the romantic comedy 2 States, and the comedy drama Ki & Ka. This success was followed by a series of commercially unsuccessful films and a career decline.

In addition to acting, he also ventured into television by hosting the seventh season of the Indian reality TV series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.



