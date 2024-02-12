Live
- ‘LYF-Love Your Father’ commences shoot
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
Highlights
The DSC Notification with 6,100 Posts including 2,280 SGTs, 2,299 School Assistants, 1,264 TGTs, 215 PGTs, and 42 Principals was released.
According to the notification, Fee payment from today till February 21 followed by applications acceptance until February 22. Hall tickets will be available for download from March and online exams from March 15 to 30
The Primary key release is on the 31st and objections on the primary key accepted till April 1 and Final key will be released on April 2
The DSC results to be announced on April 7
