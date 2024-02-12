DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

The DSC Notification with 6,100 Posts including 2,280 SGTs, 2,299 School Assistants, 1,264 TGTs, 215 PGTs, and 42 Principals was released.

According to the notification, Fee payment from today till February 21 followed by applications acceptance until February 22. Hall tickets will be available for download from March and online exams from March 15 to 30

The Primary key release is on the 31st and objections on the primary key accepted till April 1 and Final key will be released on April 2

The DSC results to be announced on April 7