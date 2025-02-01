DSC notification soon after MLC poll

Vijayawada: The state government is committed to initiating the recruitment process for teachers in March and completing it before the start of the next academic year. The much-awaited notification for the DSC examinations will be issued soon after the MLC elections, Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh stated during an interaction with the media at the TDP headquarters on Friday.

Lokesh emphasised that the government is in continuous discussions with teachers as it aims to implement reforms in the education system. The objective is to enable more youth to become job creators rather than job seekers. He mentioned that the Commissioner of Education meets with teachers every Friday to listen to their concerns and find solutions. Furthermore, he announced that the government is working on introducing a transfer Act to ensure that teacher transfers are conducted systematically and transparently. The alliance government, he asserted, is committed to making well-thought-out decisions rather than rushing through critical matters.

Responding to a question, Lokesh criticised the previous YSRCP government for making the education system ineffective and failing to clear fee reimbursement dues. He pointed out that while the previous government had made grand promises during the 2019 elections, it left a backlog of Rs 3,000 crore. Despite the financial challenges inherited by the alliance government, it has already cleared Rs 800 crore in dues.

Additionally, he stated that efforts are underway to implement a special system aimed at reducing dropouts in government schools and elevating their standards to match those of top private institutions.

When asked about filling nominated posts, Lokesh said the issue would be decided after extensive discussions. He stressed that no leader should hold the same position for more than three terms, as this policy would help infuse new leadership from the village to the constituency level. This rule, he added, would apply to all, including himself, with the sole exception of party president N Chandrababu Naidu.