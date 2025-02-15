DSP found dead under suspicious circumstances

Rajamahendravaram: Banthroti Nagaraju (53), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) employed at the Rajamahendravaram CID Regional Office, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

According to police and family sources, locals noticed an unidentified person lying unconscious within the premises of the Sai Baba temple at Gandhipuram-3 on Thursday. They immediately alerted the police. When Prakasham Nagar police personnel arrived at the scene, they found the man had already passed away.

With no immediate identification available, the police shifted the body to the government hospital mortuary and circulated his photograph in WhatsApp groups. Later, he was identified as DSP Nagaraju.

Hailing from Aspari in Kurnool district, Nagaraju had taken charge as DSP in Rajamahendravaram a year ago. He had been suffering from liver and heart-related ailments and had been on medical leave since December. After spending some time in his native district, he returned to Rajamahendravaram on February 2 and was staying at a lodge. He was in touch with his family over the phone until the night of February 10, after which his phone was switched off.

Concerned over his sudden disappearance, his son, along with relatives, travelled to Rajamahendravaram and sought police help to locate him. Eventually, they discovered his death through WhatsApp group messages.

Police suspect that his death may have been due to health issues. However, an investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered as a suspicious death, confirmed CI Bajilal.

Nagaraju, a 1997 batch Sub-Inspector, had served in various police stations at Tirumala, Tirupati, Renigunta, Anantapur, and Hindupur. He was promoted and posted in Anantapur as a Circle Inspector (CI) before moving to Rajamahendravaram on further promotion.

He is survived by his wife Chandrakala, son Krishna Vamsi and daughter Krishna Varshini. CID officials from Rajamahendravaram visited the hospital and expressed their condolences. Following the post-mortem on Friday, his body was sent to his native village for the last rites.