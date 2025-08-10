DSP urges vigilance to stop thefts

Puttaparthi: To curb the rising incidents of thefts, Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar announced that intensified night patrols will be organised across the sub-division, following the directions of the SP. He appealed to the public to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

Residents were advised to store only essential valuables in the house and secure the rest in bank lockers. Locks should be of good quality, with keys kept in secure, undisclosed places. While leaving home or travelling to other towns, houses should be well-lit, secured with central locks, and local police or trusted neighbours should be informed.

DSP Vijay Kumar urged women to avoid wearing visible gold ornaments during outdoor activities like walking, and suggested walking in groups to prevent chain-snatching. Installing CCTV cameras at homes and in colonies, along with DVRs in hidden spots, was strongly recommended. Community-level CCTV setups, especially covering main roads, could deter criminals.

Public were cautioned against accepting food from strangers during travel and advised to keep valuables close in crowded places. Sharing travel plans on social media should be avoided to prevent inviting theft.

The DSP also highlighted awareness on cybercrimes, urging victims to report via 1903 and warning against fraudulent loan apps. Apartments and business areas were advised to employ 24/7 security personnel.

He stressed that suspicious individuals, beggars, or itinerant sellers should be monitored, and any concerns immediately reported to the police through Dial 100/112 or local police contacts.