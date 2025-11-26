DSS launches campaign against gender discrimination

Vijayawada: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) on Tuesday launched annual 16-day international advocacy campaign against gender discrimination, responding to a call from the United Nations Organisation (UNO). National convener Geddam Jhansi said the organisation has been conducting the programme for the past 19 years and is now entering its 20th year. This year’s campaign will run from Tuesday until December 10. As part of the initiative, DSS will organise a series of awareness programmes across schools, colleges, villages, slums, and corporate organisations to highlight issues related to gender-based discrimination and violence. Kaki Sunitha, Principal Secretary to the AP Government, attended the launch as the chief guest and flagged off the awareness rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha emphasised the need to address digital violence, expressing concern over increasing cases of online cheating, blackmail, loan-related scams targeting elderly women, and fraudulent marriages through online platforms. She praised DSS for its sustained efforts to empower women and urged women to fight back against domestic violence and other forms of abuse. Experts including Prof Saraswati Iyer, Prof Tabita, Ramadevi, and several psychologists stressed the importance of women asserting their rights. “Change must begin at home,” they noted, calling for collective action to eliminate both physical and psychological violence against women. DSS district coordinator Prasanna proposed a vote of thanks. A large number of women leaders from various districts participated in the programme.