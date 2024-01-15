Due to fear of defeat YSRCP resorting to bogus votes racket: Chandrababu

Chandragiri : TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that due to fear of losing power the YSRCP is resorting to a historic bogus vote racket.

Chandrababu was here to celebrate the Makara Sankranthi along with his family members at Kuppam. Later, he visited the party leader Pulivarthi Nani, at Chandragiri who has sustained grievous injuries when he recently doused himself with kerosene in front of the local Revenue Divisional Officer's (RDO) office demanding deletion of bogus votes.

Talking to media persons at Chandragiri, Chandrababu felt that the Election Commission should take the irregularities in the voters lists in Chandragiri Assembly segment as a case study. The former chief minister came down heavily on the ruling YSRCP stating that it is resorting to largescale irregularities even the daciots do not dare to indulge in.

Observing that generally it is the duty of the polling officials to enrol the votes, he said that surprisingly the YSRCP leaders are doing this in the State and are deleting the votes of the TDP sympathisers. "What is happening in Chandragiri Assembly segment is certainly a case study with regard to enrollment of voters," Mr Chandrababu remarked.

Pointing out that the Election Commission has recently expressed anger at the Tirupati District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP), the TDP supremo said that the poll panel questioned them what steps they have taken to check the recurring of the irregularities that took place in the Lok Sabha bypolls here. Mr Pulivarthi Nani has been fighting for the past six months against the deletion of the votes of the TDP sympathisers, he added.

"In fact, I am getting frustrated watching the activities of these people. I have never seen such kind of criminals in my lifetime as the Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8 have been utilised at will in all the 11 Assembly segments in the combined Chittoor district," Chandrababu observed.

Recalling that in the last elections of the 325 polling booths in the combined district had only 2.90 lakh votes, the TDP supremo expressed surprise that the number of voters has gone up so steeply to 3.08 lakh while the number of booths increased by 75. In Thummalagunta now there are seven booths as against four last time, he added.

"I am really surprised to know that the voters enrolled fresh are of the age of 40 to 80 years and from where they have come here now," he asked. Also, 13,928 votes are with similar photographs while voters are enrolled in Tirupati and Chandragiri segments with the names of Sangeetha Hari and Hari Sangeetha while in the name of Sravya Duvvala and Duvvala Sravya are enrolled in Srikalahasti and Chandragiri segments, Chandrababu said.

In the name of Mallaguntla Mahesh votes are enrolled in Peeleru and Chandragiri segments, the TDP supremo said and added that all this clearly indicates how the officials colluded with the ruling party leaders. Making it clear that it is the primary responsibility of the officials to see to it that there are no irregularities in the voters lists, Chandrababu said that if the officials are found responsible for such irregularities they may even be sent to jail.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the people have already decided to send the YSRCP home. "The officials should function as per the norms and if they are found violating the guidelines they will be sent to jail by the coming TDP-Jana Sena combine government," the former chief minister said.



As the YSRCP leaders are being provided the password they are sitting in the MRO office and are enrolling these bogus votes, Chandrababu said and made it clear that the volunteer system will be respected only if they discharge their duties properly. Nara Chandrababu Naidu regretted that the official machinery is forced to commit crimes.

