Durga temple EO inspects developmental works

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik inspected the ongoing engineering and development works at the Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday.

The EO stated that several development projects, which were temporarily halted due to major festivals such as Dasara Sharannavaratri, and the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana programme, have now been resumed and are progressing at a brisk pace. Following the festive season, officialshave accelerated the implementation of the temple’s master plan works to ensure timely completion.

During the inspection, Seena Naik personally reviewed the progress of key projects, including the elevated queue complex being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore, and the new Annadanam Bhavanam along with the Laddu Potu works, which are being taken up at a cost of around Rs 26 crore.

The EO issued clear instructions to the engineering wing that there should be no compromise on quality at any stage of the construction.

He directed officials to strictly adhere to prescribed standards and complete all works within the stipulated deadlines. Emphasising accountability, he said the facilities being created are meant to serve lakhs of devotees and must meet long-term requirements.

Looking ahead, Seena Naik asked officials to keep the Krishna Pushkarams scheduled in 2028 in mind while executing the projects. He stressed the need to prioritise permanent infrastructure and amenities for common pilgrims, including improved darshan facilities, crowd management systems, and basic conveniences, to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for devotees during major congregations.

Temple Executive Engineer Rambabuand other engineering department officials accompanied the EO during the inspection and briefed him on the status of various works.