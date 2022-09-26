  • Menu
Dussehra festivities begins at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, governor attends

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan darshan to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the occasion of Dasara festival in Vijayawada on Monday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations have started with grandeur at Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan along with his wife visited goddess Durga who appeared as Swarna Kavachalankruta Durga on Indrakeeladri.

Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations have started with grandeur at Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan along with his wife visited goddess Durga who appear as Swarna Kavachalankrita on Indrakeeladri. The Governor was welcomed by Minister of Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, NTR District Collector S. Delhi Rao and EV Bhramaramba.

After the darshan, the governor expressed happiness over the darshan of goddess Kanaka durga on the first day of Dussehra Navaratri. He said that he prayed to Goddess Durga for victory of good against the evil. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that the blessings of the Goddess to be with all.

Devotees were allowed for darshans to from 9 am onwards and the goddess Durga has appeared in the form of Durga Devi on the first day. On the other hand, devotees in large numbers are waiting in queues since early morning for the darshan of the Goddess.

