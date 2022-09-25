Dussehra festivities to begin at Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple tomorrow

After two years, the authorities have completed the arrangements for conducting full-fledged Dussehra celebrations on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Officials have revealed that AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will visit the goddess on the first day of the festival, and AP CM Jagan will visit the goddess on the day of Mool Nakshatra. It is expected that 14 lakh devotees will come for the ten-day festival from 26th of this month to 5th of October with an estimate of 60,000 devotees every day.



Especially on the Moola Nakshatam day on 2nd October, more than two lakh people are likely to come and arrangements are being made accordingly. The officials have made Rs. 100, Rs.300 tickets and Rs.500 tickets available for darshans. As the Krishna river near the temple was swelling, arrangements were made to take showers instead of river baths.

A total of 800 showers have been arranged from Seethammavari padalu to Dobighat, 200 at Punnami Ghat and 100 at Bhavani Ghat. Two hundred barbers were arranged for the devotees tonsure. The officials have prepared 20 lakhs of laddu prasadams and special counters have been arranged for this.