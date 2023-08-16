Duty-bound to remember freedom fighters’ sacrifices: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: “We achieved our freedom with the sacrifice of lakhs of people and we are bound to remember them,” stated city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Along with MP Dr M Gurumurthy, Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Harita and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay, he participated in the inauguration of 100 ft high flag post and unfurled the national flag on Samavai Marg master plan road at Chintala Chenu in the city on Tuesday.



TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy said that development of State and pilgrim city is going on a massive scale under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that the 18 master plan roads taken up by the municipal corporation of Tirupati (MCT) will not only end the decades of traffic problems in the city but also lay path for development of the pilgrim city to become a major city in the State. He lauded the MCT for naming the master plan roads in memory of great saints, philosophers and poets, who contributed for making Tirupati to emerge as the most popular Hindu pilgrim centre in the world. Bhumana informed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Srinivasa Setu flyover on September 18.

Mayor Sirisha and Commissioner D Harita said the Corporation in an effort to rekindle the patriotic spirit and remind the sacrifices of our freedom fighters installed statues and also named many roads after them.

Abhinay Reddy said the 100 ft high national flag was to inspire the young generation and reiterated the commitment of the Corporation for the all-round development of Tirupati to become a model for other towns in the stare.

Corporators and corporation officials were present. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party district president and PAC member Dr P Hariprasad hoisted the national flag, with party leaders and activists at the party district office here on Tuesday.

CI Srinivasulu hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day programme organised by Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

District Collector Venkataramana Reddy presented appreciation certificate to S Yasin Basha, the chief manager of Bank of Baroda in recognition of his meritorious services.