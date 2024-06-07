World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance

Oceans cover nearly 70% of the Earth's surface, playing a crucial role in our survival. They generate about 50% of the planet's oxygen and house an immense diversity of life. Oceans maintain biodiversity balance and support human life. However, human activities have led to significant pollution and degradation of the oceans. It's essential to understand the impact of our actions on these vital ecosystems. World Oceans Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness and encourage efforts to restore ocean health. As we prepare to observe this important day, here are key points to remember.

Date:

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8. In 2024, this day falls on a Saturday.

History:

The concept of World Oceans Day was introduced at the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. On December 5, 2008, the UN General Assembly officially designated June 8 as World Oceans Day. The purpose of this day is to highlight the human-ocean connection and promote awareness. Each year, the UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea organizes events to enhance public understanding.

Theme:

The theme for World Oceans Day 2024 is "Awaken New Depths." The action theme is "Catalysing Action for Our Ocean and Climate."

Significance: Climate change and global warming are among the most critical challenges facing our planet. In addressing these issues, it's vital to recognize the importance of oceans in maintaining a healthy natural balance. Oceans regulate global temperatures and are sources of food and medicine. Protecting and restoring ocean health is crucial, and it requires collective action through sustainable practices to create a better future for all.