After CPI, Left ally RJD rakes up anti-incumbency factor in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the first salvo was fired by the second-biggest ally in the ruling Left in Kerala, CPI veteran Divakaran, the RJD also raked up the anti-incumbency factor on Friday.



RJD leader MV Shreyams Kumar said the Lok Sabha poll debacle has to be seriously looked into.

Even though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all top CPI(M) leaders had claimed while campaigning that the Left would come up trumps in the polls, when the votes were counted it emerged that they had failed to improve on their 2019 tally of one seat.

The biggest shocker was the massive slide in CPI(M) strongholds in northern districts of Kerala.

While Divakaran said it’s time for a leadership change, Kumar, a media baron who is already miffed over not getting a renomination to the Upper House after his term ended a few years ago, said the poll debacle has to be studied.

“An in-depth analysis has to be done to find out if there is a strong anti-incumbency wave. There has to be a detailed discussion on what has happened in the Left Democratic Front,” said Kumar.