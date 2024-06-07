MWC Shanghai 2024: From AI to 5G, All That We Expect

The GSMA is set to host MWC Shanghai 2024 from June 26 to June 28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. This three-day event will feature leading technology companies such as Huawei, Lenovo, and ZTE, alongside first-time exhibitors like Amazon Web Services, iFLYTEK, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, and Xiaomi. The event promises a comprehensive exploration of themes including 5G, artificial intelligence, and the digital transformation of manufacturing, with a special focus on how mobile technology is revolutionizing industries such as FinTech, healthcare, supply chain, and automotive. Two significant industry summits will headline this year's event: the Manufacturing Summit and the Smart Mobility Summit.

Manufacturing Summit

The Manufacturing Summit will explore how mobile technologies, particularly 5G, are driving economic value. Smart factory applications are projected to contribute over $330 billion to the global economy by the year 2030. This summit will delve into technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, edge computing, and augmented reality. Attendees will learn about best practices and strategies for overcoming adoption challenges in these areas, highlighting the economic and operational benefits of these innovations.

Smart Mobility Summit

The Smart Mobility Summit will showcase the latest advancements in drone deliveries, electric vehicles, self-driving cars, and even flying taxis. Discussions will cover the emerging mid-low altitude economy in Asia and the future of intelligent connected vehicles. This summit will provide insights into how mobility technologies are evolving and their potential impacts on transportation and logistics.

5G Innovation

The 5G Innovation (5G IN) project is a key initiative by the GSMA Foundry, aiming to foster innovation and collaboration within the 5G ecosystem. This project brings together mobile operators, industry partners, and investors to explore the transformative potential of 5G across various sectors. Exhibitors at 5G IN 2024 include companies such as AGILIC (Tianjin) Technologies Co Ltd, FZ-LLC, and UK Telecom Distribution, among others. This initiative will highlight the latest innovations in 5G technology and its applications.

GSMA Programmes

MWC Shanghai 2024 will feature five stages dedicated to GSMA Programmes, offering sessions on critical technology challenges, new standards, and emerging business and engineering trends. Key sessions include the 5G IoT Summit on June 26, focusing on the expansion of 5G Massive IoT. Another notable session is the Satellite and Non-terrestrial Networks Summit on June 28, which will explore the potential of satellite networks to enhance global connectivity, along with recent technological advancements and regulatory considerations.

MWC Shanghai 2024 is poised to be a landmark event, showcasing the future of mobile connectivity and its impact on various industries. The event will give a platform for industry leaders to share insights, demonstrate innovations, and explore the transformative potential of technologies such as 5G and AI. For those interested in attending, registration for the event is now open. This event promises to provide valuable knowledge and networking opportunities for professionals across the technology and telecommunications sectors.