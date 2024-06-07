Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident

Gujarat on Friday. The devastating accident took place on the Idar-Himmatnagar highway as the family was returning home from a birthday party. The victims included a 7-month-old girl, highlighting the heartbreaking nature of the incident. Two other family members suffered critical injuries and are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment in a nearby hospital. Four members of a family tragically lost their lives when their car collided with a truck in the Sabarkantha district ofon Friday. The devastating accident took place on the Idar-Himmatnagar highway as the family was returning home from a birthday party. The victims included a 7-month-old girl, highlighting the heartbreaking nature of the incident. Two other family members suffered critical injuries and are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment in a nearby hospital.



The car, which bore the brunt of the impact, was completely wrecked in the collision, emphasizing the severity of the accident. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured were rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. They are examining the wreckage and gathering witness statements to understand the circumstances leading up to the crash. As of now, the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, and investigators are working diligently to ascertain whether it was due to driver error, vehicle malfunction, or other external factors. The tragic event has cast a pall over the community, with many mourning the untimely loss of the family members.