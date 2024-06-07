Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to travel to Delhi to participate in the Congress party's working committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Accompanying CM Revanth will be the state's MPs, as well as AICC senior leaders and CWC special invitees Damodara Rajanarsimha and Challa Vamsichand Reddy.

The meeting is expected to address key issues concerning the party's strategy and agenda moving forward. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.