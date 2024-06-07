Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled

As the countdown to the release of the trailer for the much-awaited sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' enters its final phase, the excitement surrounding the film has reached new heights. Today, fans were treated to a captivating new poster featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in his formidable avatar as Ashwatthama. Shared on social media, the poster showcases Bachchan in battle-ready attire, wielding his Astra and adorned with a divine gem on his forehead. Standing amidst the aftermath of a fierce battle, Bachchan exudes an aura of strength and mystery, promising a compelling portrayal in the upcoming film.

Adding to the excitement, Amitabh Bachchan's character as Ashwatthama was also unveiled through a monumental projection at Nemawar, Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. The choice of this location holds deep significance, resonating with the mythical legacy of Ashwatthama, who is believed to roam the grounds of Narmada. This unique unveiling further heightened anticipation among fans eager to witness Bachchan's portrayal in this mythological-inspired sci-fi extravaganza.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Scheduled for release on 27th June 2024, the film promises to deliver a multilingual cinematic spectacle set in a futuristic world inspired by mythology.



