Duvvada Srinivas lashes out at 'atrocities' of Kinjarapu family

Amaravati: YSRCP Tekkali Assembly coordinator Duvvada Srinivas lashed out at TDP state president K Atchannaidu for his "criminal record" and said his case should be taken up suo motu by judiciary.

Addressing media at party office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Srinivas said that he was ready to provide evidence for Atchannaidu's atrocities. He said the TDP leader had threatened the ruling YSRCP candidate K Appanna for filing nomination for Nimmada sarpanch post against his wishes and his brother Kinjarapu Hari Prasad had also attacked him along with 500 people with weapons during the nominations for gram panchayat polls.

He listed the clashes and murders in which Kinjarapu's family was allegedly involved and said it was the nature of that family to supress anyone who rises against them. He said it was due to that family, people had not cast their votes in 10-15 panchayats in Tekkali constituency for 40 years.

In the first phase of panchayat elections in Tekkali constituency, elections were held for 135 panchayats in four mandals and YSRCP supporters won 113 seats and TDP supporters won only 22 seats and it had been made possible by stopping the rigging of Atchannaidu's family, he claimed.

The YSRCP leader said YSRCP-backed candidates bagged 90 per cent seats in the first phase of panchayat elections and the results were an outcome of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.