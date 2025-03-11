Dwajarohanam performed in Talpagiri

Live
Nellore: As part of the 12-day Brahmotsavams of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy, Dwajarohanam was performed on Monday. Priests have per-formed the spiritual event amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Temple officials said that the 12-day Brahmotsavams began on March 9 and will conclude on March 20.
The main event, ‘Bangaru Garuda Seva’ will be organised on March 14, Kalyanostvam on March 15, Rathotsavam on 15 March and the annual fete will be concluded with Teppostsavam on March 20.
Temple Chairman Manchikanti Srinivasulu said that the administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Rathotsavam.
