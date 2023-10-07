Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy flays Pawan, says he is definitely a package star

YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy has said that Pawan Kalyan is definitely a "package kalyan and dared him to come out of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media on Saturday, MLA Dwarampudi alleged that Pawan Kalyan's "package money" would definitely be exposed and claimed that a package worth Rs. 1400 crore had been sent out of the country through hawala channels. He challenged Pawan Kalyan to contest against him if he has the courage to do so.

Responding to the Lokesh's allegations that Naidu was arrested by using systems, MLA Dwarampudi denied the allegations and said that it is Naidu who has managed the systems and had bowed to former Union Home Minister Chidambaram during UPA government to get out of cases. Dwarampudi also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has involved in note for vote in Telangana and vacated Telangana.