Dy CM assures that alliance parties are very much intact

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan assured that he would bring the burning issue of women facing trouble through posts of derogatory comments on social media platforms to the fore in the Assembly.

Interacting with the public representatives and listening to the woes of the Jana Sainiks as part of the first ‘Senatho Senani’ meeting that commenced in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister underlined that the government is keen on giving top priority for the safety of women.

The party that began with a set of ideologies will have to be continued with the same spirit, the Deputy CM exhorted the legislative members. Acknowledging that a false propaganda is being spread about the unity of the alliance parties, Pawan Kalyan stressed, “The alliance parties are very much intact. They were formed to protect the state and country’s future. Striving in line with the goal, we will continue to work as a team respecting each other party’s ideals.”

Recalling how his flagship programme ‘Jana Vani’ was disrupted often during the YSRCP’s tenure and how he was confined to the hotel room during his visit to Vizag before, Pawan Kalyan said that thousands of cases were filed against Jana Sainiks then. “The party leaders have to stand by the Jana Sainiks now,” he underlined.

Later, speaking to the media, MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar said that Pawan Kalyan assured that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant would not be privatised at any cost. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM are working hard to financially strengthen the plant, he stated. In future, the Deputy CM is readying an action plan wherein he would be putting up at the party workers place itself.

Further, resolutions were passed for the proposals made by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on employment to youth and security for women on the occasion. Also, the Deputy CM interacted with the MLAs, how they are working in their respective constituencies and offered suggestions to them segment wise.

MLAs, MP and party leaders took part in the first ‘Senatho Senani’ meeting held in Visakhapatnam.