Dy CM calls for spiritual solidarity with armed forces

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday stated that it’s essential for India, which is working towards eradicating terrorism, to offer spiritual solidarity and prayers for the protection of its defense forces. He remarked that the Indian forces displayed unparalleled courage and valor through Operation Sindoor. The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has shaken the entire nation.

He announced that multi-faith prayers are being organised under the aegis of Jana Sena for national security. Pawan Kalyan conveyed this via a tweet on the social media platform ‘X’ on Friday.

Pawan Kalyan further elaborated that during such a time, Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces exhibiting immense courage by attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, along with the Pakistani army supporting them, thereby eliminating the terrorist groups. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the security forces, who stand as a protective shield for India.

He disclosed that multi-faith prayers are being conducted at six Shanmukha temples of Devasenani Subramanya Swamy in Tamil Nadu, four Subramanya Swamy temples in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the Indrakeeladri Durgamma temple, Arasavalli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple, and other temples, mosques, and churches. He expressed his sincere thanks to the Jana Sena leaders and ‘Jana Sainiks’ for their participation. Special thanks were also extended to the leaders who joined these multi-faith prayers, transcending religious boundaries. Pawan Kalyan called upon everyone to stand united and strong to protect India’s sovereignty and eradicate terrorism, thereby reaffirming India’s unity.