Dy CM orders probe into allegations against DFO

Rajamahendravaram: In a surprising turn of events, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the activities of Ravindra Nath Reddy, who recently took over as the Kakinda district forest officer (DFO).

There have been allegations that Ravindra Nath Reddy was using Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s name to intimidate officials in the mining and forest departments.

However, neither the mining officials nor the Jana Sena Party has confirmed these claims.

Reports suggest that some officials have complained that Ravindra Nath threatened them over the phone while mentioning the Deputy Chief Minister’s name.

It is also alleged that Ravindra Nath stated he was transferred to Kakinda on the recommendation of Pawan Kalyan.

An official from the forest department mentioned that Ravindra Nath warned officials about severe consequences if pressure was applied on him, citing his close ties with the Deputy Chief Minister and a forest department officer who is working in the Deputy Chief Minister’s peshi.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister reportedly expressed anger over his name being use to threaten officials.

Some officials from the forest and mining departments filed complaints with a senior Jana Sena leader, who brought the matter to Pawan Kalyan’s attention.