Deputy CM Pushpasreevani lays emphasis on tribal upliftment in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpasreevani has asked the officials concerned to work for the development of the tribal community.



At a review meeting held here on Tuesday, she underlined the need to work towards uplifting the downtrodden and fulfilling the dreams of Chief Minister. She participated in ITDA meeting chaired by ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar and reviewed the implementation of various schemes in the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against the medical staff who fail to attend their duties and instructed the DMHO to take action against them.

The issues brought by the local MLAs should be looked into immediately and addressed, Sreevani emphasised. "Negligence will not be tolerated in implementing the government schemes, including Mana Badi and Naadu-Nedu. Also, malpractices in purchases made while executing the government schemes will be strictly acted upon," she said.

Further, Sreevani added that unnecessary deputations made in the Education Department will be cancelled. Based on the demand, additional ambulance drivers will be appointed to cater to the emergency services, she added.

Araku MP G Madhavi, Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi and Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna, among others took part in the programme where the Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation stone to various development works at Paderu.