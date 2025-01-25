  • Menu
DYFI demands justice to aspirants of police constable posts

Says it is unjust to reject candidates for physical tests on the grounds of age, after postponing tests for various reasons earlier

Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday demanded justice to the aspirants of the police constable posts.

Recalling the series of incidents that occurred in the past two years, DYFI state president Y Ramu and secretary G Ramanna said that the previous government issued notification for 6,100 constable posts on November 28, 2022. After an agitation, the age limit was enhanced.

The preliminary test was conducted on January 22, 2023 for 4,59,182 candidates and 95, 208 candidates secured eligibility. However, the physical tests were postponed due to the MLC elections and court cases.

Finally, it is grossly unjust on the part of the government to reject the candidates stating that they are age barred for the physical test.

The DYFI leaders said that it was the negligence on the part of the government to conduct the physical tests immediately and how could they hold the candidates responsible for their negligence.

They appealed to the government to allow all the candidates for the physical tests.

They demanded ex gratia from the government to the three candidates who died while participating in the 1600 metres running competition.

