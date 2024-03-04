DYFI slams govt over unemployment issue

Kadapa: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) expressed dissatisfaction over the State government's handling of youth unemployment issues, particularly in Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's own district. Its State secretary G Ramanna launched district-level political training classes at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna accused YSRCP of failing to fulfill the promise of providing jobs to unemployed youth.

He pointed out absence of annual job calendar and negligence in conducting District Selection Committee (DSC) exams. He said that the hurried release of recent DSC notification gave limited time for candidates. He also pointed the unmet promises like Somasila, cement and steel industries, Gandikota project etc. The DYFI leader warned that voter discontent would reflect in the upcoming elections if the promises made to the youth are not fulfilled.